5 am Update: The latest on Hurricane Henri

Hurricane Henri is beginning to impact our area this morning with heavy winds, rain, and a storm surge. According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Henri will continue moving northward this morning. Henri is expected to make landfall somewhere between eastern Long Island and Narragansett Bay as either a strong tropical storm or a lower-end Category 1 hurricane. Henri should weaken rapidly as it heads into central and northeast Massachusetts tonight and Monday. The main hazards include damaging winds, flooding rain, storm surge flooding, and possibly a tornado.