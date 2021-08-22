Invest In Human Infrastructure, Not Just Roads And Bridges

All families and keiki deserve the opportunity to thrive. But that opportunity is out of reach for far too many in our community. When Hawaii’s U.S. representatives return to Washington, D.C., in the coming days, they have the opportunity to support historic investments in our people and the infrastructure that supports us. As advocates for Hawaii’s low-income and working-class families, we urge them to take this momentous opportunity to invest in paid leave, child care, housing, and other social infrastructure that we desperately need.