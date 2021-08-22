Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Invest In Human Infrastructure, Not Just Roads And Bridges

By Deborah Zysman,, Gavin Thornton
Posted by 
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All families and keiki deserve the opportunity to thrive. But that opportunity is out of reach for far too many in our community. When Hawaii’s U.S. representatives return to Washington, D.C., in the coming days, they have the opportunity to support historic investments in our people and the infrastructure that supports us. As advocates for Hawaii’s low-income and working-class families, we urge them to take this momentous opportunity to invest in paid leave, child care, housing, and other social infrastructure that we desperately need.

www.civilbeat.org

Comments / 1

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Kahele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Social Infrastructure#Paid Family Leave#Congress#The Budget Resolution#Alice#The University Of Hawaii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

How Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Could Connect Pennsylvania

(TNS) — The Landes family like living off the map. But they hate living offline. Their home here in central Pennsylvania's Mifflin County is surrounded by lush green cornfields, with views of forests and mountains in the distance, but their connection to the internet has been a never-ending buffering wheel.
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Infrastructure for Indian Country is overdue

This week, Congress and the White House are putting the final touches on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that includes billions of dollars for much-needed projects in Indian Country. Tribal leaders are urging lawmakers to set aside all distractions and give final passage to the bill. We have never before...
Congress & CourtsWVNews

Federal, state officials react positively to infrastructure bill

ANNAPOLIS — Reaction to the U.S. Senate’s passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill last week was positive from top office-holders in both parties in Maryland. The Senate voted 69-30 to approve the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act that would include about $6 billion for Maryland. The bill now returns to the House of Representatives, which passed a $715 billion version in July.
Congress & Courtsfoxbaltimore.com

Infrastructure bill effect on economy and taxpayers

The U.S. Senate passed a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday after months of negotiations. The $1.2 trillion dollar bill contains "buy American" language, that the White House believes will create good-paying manufacturing jobs in America. David Williams with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance explains why he believes that's bad for the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fortune

The infrastructure bill shows why Congress must stop enabling bad behavior by cities and states

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Under America’s constitutional system, states and cities are responsible for maintaining public infrastructure such as streets, schools, parks, and water and sewer facilities. Yet even as Congress moves ahead with the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and even as calls increase for more federal assistance to ease burdens on local taxpayers, it’s clear that the legislative branch largely fails to understand how states and municipalities manage their budgets.
Aiken, SCThe Post and Courier

Guest column: Infrastructure investments will strengthen South Carolina

Recent Senate passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is good news for South Carolina. This legislation, once passed by Congress and signed into law, will help provide significant investments in upgrading and improving our state’s aging physical infrastructure while advancing a number of key priorities – from expanding broadband access to advancing clean energy technologies to supporting workforce development to strengthening U.S. businesses and manufacturers.
TrafficSan Mateo Daily Journal

Bay Area set to receive $250M annually for road, bridge repairs in bipartisan infrastructure bill

The Bay Area will receive about $250 million per year for road and bridge repairs from the bipartisan infrastructure package federal legislators are currently considering, a Metropolitan Transportation Commission executive said Thursday. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill includes roughly $330 billion in new transportation spending that will be dispersed across...
U.S. PoliticsWhittier Daily News

Federal cash, and strings, flood state and local governments

Warnings that state and local governments faced a fiscal calamity were predictably plentiful when it became clear in early 2020 that COVID-19 would cause major social and economic disruptions. Predictable because it has become gospel that the solution to an economic downturn is to have the federal government suck money...

Comments / 1

Community Policy