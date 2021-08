We enter year 3 under the Brian Flores regime and I cannot remember a time when hopes were so high for this team. For the first time in ages it finally feels like the Dolphins are heading in the right direction for once. The team almost made it over the playoff hump last season, thanks to some great defensive play. Tua Tagovailoa enters his second year and looks so much more comfortable in this offense. Perhaps he is fully healthy, perhaps the new offense suits him better. Unfortunately there is a ton of pressure on the young QB to succeed this season as fans and critics alike expect this team to be a postseason contender.