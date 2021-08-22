Countdown No. 13: Top-Graded Returners

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than two weeks away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be a full 2021 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Maryland the first weekend of September. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we continue with a look at the top returning players for the team.... at least according to the grades handed out by the scouts at ProFootballFocus. Let's begin....