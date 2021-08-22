Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Countdown No. 13: Top-Graded Returners

By Chris Anderson
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season is almost here! That's right, we're less than two weeks away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be a full 2021 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Maryland the first weekend of September. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we continue with a look at the top returning players for the team.... at least according to the grades handed out by the scouts at ProFootballFocus. Let's begin....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
233K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Returner#Countdown#American Football#Eersports#Stat#Tcu#The Red Raiders#Og#Covid#Eastern Kentucky#Wr#Iowa State#Chandler Semedo#Fortune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran Tight End Announces Retirement From NFL At 31

The NFL may have larger rosters than most professional teams, but it’s hard to sustain a career into your 30s. One tight end has realized that today. On Wednesday, 31-year-old tight end Luke Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL. The announcement comes mere minutes after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks, which came about one day after he was signed.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lee Corso Has Blunt Message For Alabama Fans

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its triumphant return to the screen for the first weekend of football. That mean the return of beloved analyst Lee Corso. The 86-year-old former head coach did the 2020 season from home due to the pandemic, but he was back on the set this morning.
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
NFLBleacher Report

Adam 'Pacman' Jones Loses to Bobby Laing in Rough N' Rowdy Fight

Adam "Pacman" Jones was an electrifying kick returner, solid defensive back and Pro Bowler during his NFL career. But that didn't help him in the boxing ring. Jones lost to Bobby Laing in Friday's bout as part of Barstool Sports' "Rough N' Rowdy" amateur boxing card in West Virginia, which was broadcast via pay-per-view.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Four Players on the Vikings Roster Bubble

With the Minnesota Vikings playing their final preseason game on Friday, some difficult roster decisions are approaching. The Vikings have to cut their roster down from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday, and there is young, inexperienced depth at many different positions that ultimately may not make the team this year. Of course among the 27 players that will be cut, 16 will have the opportunity to make the practice squad. Without further ado though, here is a short list of players that may find themselves on Minnesota’s roster bubble.
NFLchatsports.com

Top 5 PFF graded Detroit Lions on offense, defense vs. Steelers

The Detroit Lions didn’t have a great performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, especially in the first half. However, there were a handful of players who managed to put out good individual performances in spite of a lackluster team performance. While we’ve highlighted some of those players via our standouts, stock report, rookie rundown, and positional grades, let’s take a closer look at the players who graded out well via PFF’s grading system.
Footballpahomepage.com

TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #3 North Schuylkill Spartans

It’s rare that a football team goes undefeated but doesn’t win a state championship. Obviously, last season was unusual, as District XI opted out of the state playoffs. North Schuylkill won all eight games they played, which culminated in a district championship. Even so, the Spartans have some unfinished business as they come into the 2021 season.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins turns back clock with power throwdown at age 61

Dominique Wilkins might be 61 years old now, but one can say the Atlanta Hawks legend is still “The Human Highlight Film.”. Wilkins earned the said nickname with his acrobatic mid-air exploits, leaving fans in awe of his athleticism and pure talent to put the basketball in the rim. While he has lost much of his athleticism with old age, it doesn’t mean he can no longer jump or put out some “highlights” for Hawks supporters and basketball fans to enjoy.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Daily News

Daily News Football Top 10 Countdown: No. 7 St. Francis

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. As we head into the 2021 fall high school football season, the Los Angeles Daily News is publishing preseason coverage that includes team rankings and lists of the top players to watch by position. The season begins...
Pen Argyl, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Pen Argyl Football Countdown to Kickoff: Youthful experience a strength, plus Top 3 things to know

Pen Argyl’s first offensive play of the Brady Mutton era was a sign of how difficult it was for the Green Knights to get to that point last season. Lineman Tyler Taylor suffered a season-ending injury. It also was a sign of the challenges ahead. The Green Knights built a four-score cushion in the first half at home, only to lose late to Wilson. Mutton’s crew bounced back the following week, ...
EducationPittsburgh Post-Gazette

With plenty of returning starters, West Greene looks to return to top-notch play

With 21 of 22 starters back, West Greene has all the makings for a return to the top of the Tri-County South Conference under third-year coach Brian Hanson. All-everything running back Ben Jackson isn’t walking through their doors anymore, but the Pioneers still plan to replicate the formula that won them a section title two years ago in 2019: a dynamic run game and a stout defense. Last season’s disappointing 4-3 record was a byproduct of having the former without the latter.
Geneva, FLThe Ledger

Hazelton looks to return Geneva Classical to the top

Geneva head coach Noah Hazelton was the team’s starting quarterback in 2016 when he led the Knights to a 10-1 record and threw three touchdowns in the final quarter to win the Florida Association of Private and Parochial Schools 6-man football state championship game. It was the team’s last winning...
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

XC PREVIEW: Mounties return top runners

The Southmont cross country team returns their top runners on both sides for the upcoming season. Juniors Faith Allen and Aaron Evans and sophomore Mason Cass are all three back and ready to help the Mounties compete as a team this season after individual success in 2020. “I’m really excited...
Kossuth, MSDaily Corinthian

Aggies seek return to top of division, playoff run

KOSSUTH — Is this the year Kossuth returns to the top half of the Division 1-A standings?. Aggies head coach Brian Kelly, entering his 11th year at the helm, has several new pieces to place but seems to have found the right one at quarterback, the most important position on the field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy