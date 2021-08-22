Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All Eastern North Carolina beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 pm today. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hyde County, NC
County
Carteret County, NC
County
Dare County, NC
County
Onslow County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatteras Island#Beaches#Deeper Water#Beach Hazards Statement#Coastal Onslow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C. and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s historic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights takes center stage with GOP-controlled legislatures considering bills that would tighten ballot box access amid the 2020 presidential election.
Middle EastFOXBusiness

Who is funding ISIS-K, terror group behind the Kabul airport attack?

An offshoot of the Islamic State accused of orchestrating the deadly suicide attack outside the Kabul airport this week emerged six years ago, despite U.S.-led military efforts to squelch the group – and it has rapidly transformed into a dangerous global terror threat. The group, known as Islamic State Khorasan...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy