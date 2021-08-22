Cancel
San Diego, CA

Death of 6-year-old orca whale at SeaWorld was 'sudden and unexpected'

By Jake Flanagin
SeaWorld officials are still not certain what caused the otherwise healthy 6-year-old whale, Amaya, to suddenly take ill on Wednesday and die the next day.

