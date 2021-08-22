Ukraine: President blocks major opposition news website
In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Selenskyj has blocked the influential opposition news website strana.ua. A corresponding decree was published on Saturday. The basis for this is the sanctions imposed by the National Security Council against the editor-in-chief Ihor Huschwa, who has been living in exile in Austria since 2018, and his company. The ban was therefore based on a submission by the secret service SBU, which is subordinate to Zelenskyi.
