Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy warned the Thursday attack at the Kabul airport has already slowed evacuations "to a crawl" and criticized President Joe Biden. Appearing on Fox News Saturday, Cassidy, a Republican, said there are people in Afghanistan who have their papers, a country ready to take them, and are past the Taliban checkpoint—but they cannot get into the airport, following the blast that killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghans, the Associated Press reported Saturday.