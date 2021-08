Hutchinson, KS – Misty Isley has been hired as Controller for TECH, Inc. This is a new position for the agency. Isley brings over 20 years of accounting experience with her to the position. She began her career in 1997 working for Dillon Stores, transferring shortly after to KASH (Kroger Accounting Services of Hutchinson) in 1999. Isley quickly worked her way from an entry-level position to Senior Manager during her tenure with the company, overseeing Customer and Pharmacy Accounts Receivable, Payroll and Payroll Accounting.