Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State, Wisconsin Picked to Win Divisions at Big Ten Media Days

By Tom Brew
Posted by 
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhQb6_0bZKR3MW00

Big Ten Media Days took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 22-23, with coaches and players from all 14 schools in attendance for the first time in two years.

Two teams will be back in Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 4 to compete for the Big Ten title, and according to the preseason media poll taken at the event, two familiar faces – Ohio State and Wisconsin – will be reunited in the title game.

Ohio State and Wisconsin have each appeared in the championship game six game, the most in league history since the game started in 2011. Ohio State has won four straight championships.

The Buckeyes are the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten East again, claiming all 34 first-place votes in the media poll.

Wisconsin received 29 votes to win the Big Ten West, with Iowa receiving the other five.

Here's a look at how the vote played out.

BIG TEN EAST

1. Ohio State (34 first-place votes) 238 points.

2. Penn State 192

3. Indiana 169

4. Michigan 144

5. Maryland 79

6. Rutgers 77.5

7. Michigan State 52.5

BIG TEN WEST

1. Wisconsin (29 first-place votes) 233 points

2. Iowa (5 first-place votes) 202

3. Northwestern 160

4. Minnesota 146

5. Nebraska 91.5

6. Purdue 72.5

7. Illinois 47

Related stories on Big Ten football

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL: Ohio State was the highest ranked Big Ten team, checking in at No. 4 and claiming one first-place vote. There were five conference teams in the top-25, including Indiana for the first time since 1969. CLICK HERE
  • COACHES POLL: Ohio State was the only Big Ten team in the top 14, but there were five teams overall in the preseason coaches poll. Two other teams also received votes. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
416
Followers
433
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#American Football#Buckeyes#Penn State#Nebraska#Purdue#Illinois 47
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Standout

The Cincinnati Bengals received devastating injury news for one of their rookies on Sunday. Joseph Ossai, a third-round pick out of Texas, will have knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it’s believed Ossai will miss the entirety of the 2021 season. Ossai was projected to be a key contributor for the Bengals defense this upcoming season. He looked phenomenal in Cincinnati’s first preseason game, coming up with five quarterback pressures and a sack of Tom Brady.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 2 Schools In Mind For The Big Ten

With the SEC set to add Oklahoma and Texas in the coming years, the college sports world is debating what should happen to the other major conferences. The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are reportedly set to announce an “alliance” on Tuesday, but more moves could be coming. It would not be surprising if a conference like the Big Ten attempts to add another major school or two.
Indiana Statewfyi.org

Indiana Schools Set New Cases Record, More Than 3,000 Cases In Last Week

Hoosier classrooms are now reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases, setting a pandemic record. The Indiana Department of Health’s school cases dashboard updates every Monday. This week it recorded 3,504 new student COVID-19 cases – 3,028 of which were reported in the last seven days. Join the conversation and sign...
College Sports247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit: projections for Big Ten, Pac-12, Big 12 champions

The 2021 college football season is about to get underway, as “Week Zero” this weekend marks the start of official games. On Thursday, ESPN College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit hosted The Herbies, an ESPN College GameDay season preview special, where he made his picks for conference title game winners for the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football player medically retires

Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Roen McCullough (94) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Blake Haubeil (95) after Haubeil successfully kicked an onside kick during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Osu19mary Jb 06.
Louisville, KYPosted by
On3.com

Chris Mack Suspended Six Games Without Pay by Louisville

You will not be seeing Chris Mack anytime soon. The Louisville head men’s basketball coach has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021-22 season. The University of Louisville is suspending Mack as a result of the Dino Gaudio extortion case. After an internal investigation, UofL found that while Mack was a victim of an extortion attempt, Mack failed to follow University guidelines, policies and procedures in handling the matter.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Shaun Wade traded in midst of first NFL preseason

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Ohio StatePosted by
HoosiersNow

Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Long Snapper Announces Medical Retirement From Football

Roen McCullough, a long snapper for the Ohio State football program, announced Thursday he was medically retiring. The junior revealed on social media that he was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2020, and he was working toward playing linebacker in the team's spring game. But while working a job throughout the week and weekends, he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery.
FootballPosted by
On3.com

CBS Sports picks Big Ten’s overrated, underrated teams for 2021

The team at CBS Sports put together a thorough 2021 Big Ten preview for the upcoming year, including the conference’s most overrated and underrated teams. The panel selected Ohio State as a unanimous favorite to win the conference but had one dissenting vote on the title game challenger. Overrated teams.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lee Corso Has Blunt Message For Alabama Fans

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its triumphant return to the screen for the first weekend of football. That mean the return of beloved analyst Lee Corso. The 86-year-old former head coach did the 2020 season from home due to the pandemic, but he was back on the set this morning.
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes receive free cars for 2021 football season

PATASKLA, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio state is now one week away from their first game of the 2021 season and while football is still at the front of the players’ minds, they’re taking advantage of the perks that come with name, image and likeness. On Thursday, August 26 that came...

Comments / 0

Community Policy