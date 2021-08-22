A federal lifeline for local news | Opinion

The Philadelphia Inquirer is unique. The newspaper you are reading is the largest American news publication under nonprofit ownership and dedicated solely to the needs of its local community. Owned by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, The Inquirer is supported by thousands of community donations, a broad array of local advertisers, and thousands of paying subscribers. While The Inquirer faces economic challenges, it operates by far the largest newsroom in the region, dedicated to our city’s most important public-service journalism.