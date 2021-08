More, when teams key on the Eagles’ ground game, they hope to open up their passing game with a decently-experienced receiving corps. “It’s really big to have a good running game. It opens up everything,” Ramos said. “We can’t have a good passing game without a good running game. It keeps the defenses on their toes. When they expect us to run the ball, we’ll throw it. When they expect us to throw it, we’ll hand the ball off to Joel. It makes us more versatile.”