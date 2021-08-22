Cancel
This Stunning 356 Could Win The Porsche Restoration Challenge

By Sebastian Cenizo
Porsche has been looking to the future as the age of electrification changes everything in the auto industry, but the automaker has a great habit of looking to the past too. Cars like the 911 Sport Classic are the ultimate in Porsche retro style, channeling the cues that make the earliest Porsche models unbeatably cool and classy. One such early Porsche vehicle is the 356 Speedster, and the fact that James Dean had one only makes it cooler (tragic crash in a 550 aside). Porsche still makes a Speedster these days, and it's not bad at all, but nothing compares to the original, especially when a Porsche dealer restores it to the level you see below.

