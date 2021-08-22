Coal prices skyrocket amid rising demand & soaring gas prices

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. In June MDN brought you the news that Enbridge’s Texas Eastern Transmission (TETCO) pipeline was being flow-restricted by the Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA). Some 40% of the Marcellus/Utica molecules that flow through TETCO’s pipeline to destinations in the southeastern U.S. disappeared and were predicted to stay that way until the end of September (see TETCO Pipe Throttling 40% of M-U Southbound Gas to Last All Summer). However, Enbridge and PHMSA concluded their investigation early and the pipeline returned to full pressure in early August, some two months ahead of schedule (see TETCO Pipeline Returns to Full Pressure This Week – 2 Mo. Early). With TETCO back to full strength and with gas storage down this summer, the price of natural gas at various trading hubs around the M-U is high and staying high.