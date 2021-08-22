Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Paradise is not always perfect

West Hawaii Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelatively speaking, we live in one of the safest places on the planet. Our temperatures change very little from season to season. Local folks and visitors alike often feel that our islands have few dangers except for volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and hurricanes. These are rare. Excessive exposure to the sun can be dangerous and people drown every year by being careless at the beach or hiking in rivers and streams in the mountains.

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Algae#Bacteria#Fruit Flies#University Of Hawaii
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Video shows dolphins building mud rings to catch prey in Caribbean

Bottlenose dolphins employ many tactics to hunt fish, like using their tails or swimming alongside fishermen. But a new study has discovered that the animals build mud rings to trap prey in the Caribbean — the first time it’s been seen in the region.This hunting technique has only been seen up until now in the Florida Keys. It involves one dolphin from the pack kicking its tail near the seafloor to build up a mud ring. The fish get trapped in the ring and try to escape via the surface - but as they break through the water, the...
wpr.org

This Sweet White Flower Is Actually A Sneaky Carnivore, Scientists Discover

A pretty little white flower that grows near urban centers of the Pacific Northwest turns out to be a killer. The bog-dwelling western false asphodel, Triantha occidentalis, was first described in the scientific literature in 1879. But until now, no one realized this sweet-looking plant used its sticky stem to catch and digest insects, according to researchers who note in their study published Monday it's the first new carnivorous plant to be discovered in about 20 years.
AnimalsNiagara Gazette

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: Mysterious illness affecting birds in some states

We're on the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it seems the birds have developed some kind of problem. So far, not much is known about how the illness is transmitted, such as from bird to bird (like the flu) or from one species to another (like malaria), or whether it's caused by a virus, bacteria, parasite or a toxic substance in the environment. But, it is known that the illness is not any of the existing, major bird diseases, such as West Nile, salmonella, avian influenza or House Finch eye disease (which it seems to resemble).
Hawaii County, HIWest Hawaii Today

Residents, visitors wary of closures to outdoor spaces

As Hawaii County waits for Gov. David Ige to approve Mayor Mitch Roth’s proposed new restrictions aimed at slowing the current surge of COVID, residents and tourists alike have expressed concern with some of the suggestions. While an informal survey of those out and about on a Saturday afternoon by...
AgricultureVSC NEWS

High Tunnel Producers: Be Wary of Spider Mites

Alabama Extension reminds growers that they need to be mindful of spider mites in high tunnels that naturally exclude rain. A high tunnel environment provides perfect conditions since spider mites like it hot and dry. Producers need to scout and respond in a timely manner. Infestations must be detected early...
Lifestylevisitmysmokies.com

A Mountain Paradise

Relax and enjoy the breathtaking Smokey Mountain views from 2 beautifully furnished wooden decks. This cabin is located in the prestegious Starr Crest Resort on a very private street. This cabin is perfectly furnished with 2 Master bedrooms and baths. Features a pool table and air hockey table as well...
Drinkswine-searcher.com

A Walk on Wine's Wild Side

What would wine from wild vines taste like? Give any answer you like: you'll probably be right. The reason you'll be right is that every wild vine is different, and will therefore make different wine. So you could say "spicy, dark", and nobody could argue. You could say "just dreadful", and that would be right, too, of a different vine. It's one of the reasons we have so many different grape varieties now: the gene pool is pretty big.
West Palm Beach, FLbocamag.com

Anatomy of a Brand: Monkey in Paradise Vodka

An idea becomes real monkey business in West Palm Beach. Only a few years ago, some local West Palm guys—Alex Kowtun, Frank Gomez and Seth Goldberg—came up with the idea to launch a high-end spirit brand—Monkey in Paradise vodka—a “millennial’s fantasy” that initially “combines an award-winning vodka with viral social media accounts and accepts Bitcoin as a payment option for online merchandise,” according to a 2017 article in the Palm Beach Daily News.
Travelcruiseindustrynews.com

Brønnøysund Cruise Port is an 'Island Paradise'

Brønnøysund Cruise Port has 21 calls scheduled for 2021, according to the Sales and Marketing Consultant for the port and destination, Solveig Henriksen-Sharp. Those are mainly exploration ships. Additionally, 36 ships have so far been reserved for 2022 and two for 2023. Over the past couple of years, the town...
AgricultureWest Hawaii Today

Sweet stop in Kona

Supporting local agriculture includes supporting local businesses that buy local ingredients. Three establishments in Kona are all doing just that. You can taste some of Kona’s best local produce included in some delicious recipes at a single stop. Gypsea Gelato, Kona Sweets and the new café, Happy Heart Kona, are all under a single roof at 79-7491 Mamalahoa Highway in Kainaliu.
Agricultureupr.org

Showing Your Backyard Chicken At The Local Fair

Back in the spring of 2020, people across the country stress-bought baby chickens. Now that fair season is upon us, youth can show these chickens at their county fairs . Every year, youth all over the country participate in showing chickens. Some get really into the poultry showing world and breed their own lines of standard chickens. Others like to take their backyard chickens with them to the show.
ScienceWest Hawaii Today

Making Waves: We shall overcome

The bad news is the Earth is getting hotter than a flaming marshmallow at a Sunday picnic. The good news is we will find the solution, we always have. Humans are amazing. We have fantastic powers to keep going. We overcome all our problems, that’s how we’ve kept going for two million years, from living in the trees to walking in space.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Florida StateHuffingtonPost

Hundreds Of Sharks Swarm Florida Canal To Escape Red Tide

Hundreds of coastal sharks have flocked to a Florida canal in what experts said is an effort to take refuge from a catastrophic algal bloom that has wreaked havoc on ocean life in the region. In recent weeks, canals in Buttonwood Harbor, near Sarasota, have been teeming with sharks, including...
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare to See Thousands of Tarantulas, Experts Say

Catching an unexpected glimpse of a daddy longlegs spider in your home can make even folks who'd barely call themselves arachnophobes jump. A wolf spider sighting outdoors can frighten even the most intrepid explorers. And encountering a hairy tarantula can cause virtually anyone to freeze up. Unfortunately for folks of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy