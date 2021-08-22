Paradise is not always perfect

We're on the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it seems the birds have developed some kind of problem. So far, not much is known about how the illness is transmitted, such as from bird to bird (like the flu) or from one species to another (like malaria), or whether it's caused by a virus, bacteria, parasite or a toxic substance in the environment. But, it is known that the illness is not any of the existing, major bird diseases, such as West Nile, salmonella, avian influenza or House Finch eye disease (which it seems to resemble).