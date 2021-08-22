Paradise is not always perfect
Relatively speaking, we live in one of the safest places on the planet. Our temperatures change very little from season to season. Local folks and visitors alike often feel that our islands have few dangers except for volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and hurricanes. These are rare. Excessive exposure to the sun can be dangerous and people drown every year by being careless at the beach or hiking in rivers and streams in the mountains.www.westhawaiitoday.com
Comments / 0