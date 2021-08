Innovation can transform your business, but it won’t just happen randomly. These 3 steps can help you strategically encourage innovation in your company. After being ousted from Apple and spending 12 years on other ventures, Steve Jobs returned to a company in shambles. The business was close to bankruptcy, but Jobs had a plan. “The cure for Apple is not cost-cutting,” he said. “The cure for Apple is to innovate its way out of its current predicament.” Decades later, the tech giant is one of the most valuable companies in the world.