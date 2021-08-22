Cancel
Kilauea, HI

Volcano Watch: ‘Aila‘au — the largest subaerial Kilauea lava flow

West Hawaii Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKilauea volcano alternates between periods dominated by lava flows, such as the one we are currently in, and periods of explosive activity. About 1,000 years ago, effusive eruptions broke a 1,200-year period of predominantly explosive activity. During this time, lava flows accumulated on the floor of the Powers caldera — the predecessor of the present-day caldera at Kilauea summit. Eventually, lava filled and started to overflow the caldera, forming two large shields where the caldera had been.

