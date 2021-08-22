Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This Growth Stock Could Triple by 2026

By Trevor Jennewine
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Sea Limited operates three distinct businesses: Shopee, Garena, and SeaMoney.
  • Sea Limited has grown revenue at a triple-digit pace over the past three years.
  • The stock's tripling by 2026 isn't out of the question.

Since August of 2018, the S&P 500 has surged 55%, meaning investors have seen a windfall of roughly 15% per year. Even so, that performance pales in comparison to that of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), an international holding company that operates in Southeast Asia. Over the same period, this stock has skyrocketed 2,250%, growing at a mind-boggling 186% per year.

After that massive run, it's natural to wonder how much higher Sea can rise. But I think this stock still has market-beating potential. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLZbE_0bZKOfW800
Image source: Getty Images

Three secular trends

Sea Limited operates across seven countries in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, an area with one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. More specifically, Sea is a holding company that owns three distinct businesses, each of which hits on a major secular trend. Let's take a look at all three.

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, receiving twice as many monthly visits as the next closest competitor, Alibaba's Lazada. Last year the COVID-19 pandemic supercharged the adoption of online shopping, and that momentum has carried into 2021. During the most recent quarter, Shopee's gross merchandise value (GMV) surged 88% year over year to $15 billion.

SeaMoney is a fintech platform that offers payment processing, financing, and mobile wallet services. It was originally designed to supplement Shopee, but its use cases have expanded to other online and offline merchants, driving rapid growth in total payment volume (TPV). In fact, TPV skyrocketed nearly 150% to $4.1 billion during the most recent quarter.

Garena is a video game developer best known for Free Fire, a battle royale game for Android and iPhone. Notably, Free Fire is the highest-grossing mobile game in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India. More importantly, while Sea's other businesses operate at a loss, Garena is profitable. In fact, its operating margin has expanded from 15% in 2018 to 58% in the most recent quarter.

The big picture

In general, Sea Limited's top-line trajectory has benefited from the digitization of commerce and payments, as well as the rise of esports and mobile gaming. But Garena's profitability has also been a powerful growth driver.

Specifically, excess cash flow from Garena has allowed the company to invest aggressively in Shopee and SeaMoney. And those investments -- think hiring, marketing, tech development, and logistics services -- have supercharged the company's financial performance.

Looking forward, Sea Limited is well positioned to maintain that momentum. The population of Southeast Asia currently sits at 583 million, but only 69% of people have internet access. As that figure continues to climb, Sea Limited should see strong demand for its digital services.

In fact, according to research from Alphabet's Google, total GMV in Southeast Asia is expected to grow at 25% per year, reaching $300 billion by 2025. That should be a significant tailwind for Shopee and SeaMoney.

Here's the big picture: In Southeast Asia, Sea Limited is the clear leader in e-commerce, mobile gaming, and digital payments, three secular trends that comprise a market worth $116 billion, according to management. And as those trends continue to gain traction, Sea Limited should continue to grow like wildfire.

That's why I think this stock could triple over the next five years.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Southeast Asia#Stock#Seamoney#Se Rrb#Gmv#Fintech#Tpv#Iphone#Free Fire#Sea Limited#Alphabet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Google
Related
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market is on track to achieve an astonishing valuation just shy of $100 billion by the year 2026, from less than $11 billion in 2018. The booming growth that the industry has experienced in recent years, and is set to realize in the years ahead, provides a wealth of opportunity for long-term investors as both medical and recreational-use marijuana legalization ramps up.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why JD.com Stock Jumped Today

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) soared on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce leader's second-quarter financial results surpassed investors' expectations. As of 2:33 p.m. EDT, JD.com's stock price was up more than 14%. So what. JD.com's revenue surged 26.2% year over year to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.3 billion), besting analysts' estimates of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

Today's big rally suggests investors are feeling less squeezed by regulatory risks associated with the Chinese tech market. Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. And they weren't the only big Chinese tech names posting impressive momentum.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

Long-term investing is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Growth ETFs are designed to earn above-average growth rates, helping your savings soar. By choosing the right funds and staying invested for as long as possible, you can make a lot of money. Long-term investing...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Boosted Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Whenever a company boosts its dividend payout, the investment world takes notice. That’s because a dividend increase can signal to investors that the company is increasing its cash flows and is in sound financial shape. On the other hand, it might mean that a company is shifting its strategy away from growth in order to distribute more profits to long-term shareholders. Regardless of the exact reason behind a dividend boost, income investors should always be on the lookout for companies that have recently raised their dividends to capture a better dividend yield and potentially add shares of a stock that is more attractive to new shareholders.
StocksMotley Fool

Peloton Stock Dips: Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Peloton cut the price of its original bike by $400. Management says the more aggressive pricing strategy was an offensive move. The company is more focused on lifetime customer value than on upfront revenue from product sales. Shares of connected fitness company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were slammed on Friday. The...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy in September

These stocks might be going through temporary slumps. They look even more attractive after sitting out of the recent stock market rally. This year has been a great one for investors so far. With the S&P 500 up by 19% through late August, gains have again outpaced the long-term average on rising optimism about a post-pandemic growth surge.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. So what. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. Moreover,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Smart Cannabis Growth Stocks to Buy for the Fall

Not all cannabis companies sell marijuana. Addressing an industry's pain points can be a lucrative business model. Real estate is something that every business needs. It can pay to be different. In my view, the smartest investments are often companies that have something special -- for example, a clever business model, or a history of rebutting assumptions about players in their industry.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What Is Going On With Jumia Stock?

Jumia's long-term potential is clear, but its operating results aren't very encouraging. Revenue growth is modest, and profitability looks far away. E-commerce is one of the most pivotal retail megatrends in our lifetime, and the transformation is far from complete. While e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Alibaba Group Holding are solidifying their dominance in established markets, Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) aims to build a first-mover advantage in one of the last frontiers for widespread online shopping: Africa.
StocksEntrepreneur

You Need Not Ignore Growth If You Are a Value Investor

Value investors are generally of the more patient kind. Or, put another way, our value investments are those that we are willing to be more patient about. Because the goal here is to get into stocks with strong fundamentals while they have been rendered cheap by some unrelated factor (such as the pandemic for example). The idea then is to hold on to these things for a really long period of time until the story in the stock plays out.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why CrowdStrike Stock Soared This Week

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) surged this week after Nasdaq announced that it would add the cloud security leader to one of its most popular stock indexes. As of the market close on Thursday, CrowdStrike's stock price was up 17%. So what. CrowdStrike joined the Nasdaq-100 index on Thursday. It replaced...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Proptech Stock With a Massive Growth Opportunity

Spacial data technology company Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) recently went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, and with a market cap of $3.5 billion is a relatively small company right now. But in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 17, Millionacres real estate analyst Matt Frankel, CFP, and editor Deidre Woollard discuss why Matterport could get much larger in the years ahead.
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks Using Artificial Intelligence

The internet changed commerce forever, but artificial intelligence has even greater potential. Think about what the internet has done for business. A merchant, no matter how small, can use it to sell goods and services into the furthest corners of the globe. It's a level of reach that allows a single individual to scale an idea into a big, exciting company.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

Data is one of the driving forces behind technological innovation, as it allows companies to make better decisions and build more powerful applications. Palantir and Snowflake help clients manage, integrate, and analyze big data. In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help...
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

This Week's Earnings Outlook

After last week's jobless claims data that was somewhat overlooked due to fears of rising inflation, optimism is in the air with retailers powering through a Delta slowdown. There are positive expectations for the following two quarters with tons of upside to come with society getting back to normal. Moreover, sectors that stand to benefit from the re-opening of the economy, such as cyclical energy and financial stocks, have finally begun to move higher, driven by their better-than-expected earnings results.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Look for deeply discounted stocks whose growth story remains intact. It's always a good time to invest in great businesses. The stock market is taking a breather after its barn-burner performance over the last 17 months. Having effectively doubled in value since the low point it hit in March 2020, the S&P 500 has routinely set new record highs over this period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy