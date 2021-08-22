As I See It: New strategy needed in Afghanistan
The speed with which the Taliban took over Afghanistan tells us a lot. Our intelligence was incomplete, if not flat wrong. We should have had moles inside the Taliban, but if we did, they were not committed to telling our intelligence community the truth. Maybe the problem is we have too many intelligence agencies. Why are there 17. Do they reinforce one another, or contradict? From 2016 to 2020 much intelligence was publicly ignored, even ridiculed. Maybe other years too.www.westhawaiitoday.com
