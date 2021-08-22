The Queen of the Jungle returns with new Sheena series

Electro's debut in Amazing Spider-Man #9 might be viewed as inevitable. With Marvel's penchant for mining atomic age hopes and fears for its heroes and villains, it was only a matter of time before the company did the same with the world-transforming force of the prior era: electrical power. And while Amazing Spider-Man #9 was not the first time that a character called Electro had appeared in comic books, or even the first character of that name to appear in a Marvel comic, Steve Ditko and Stan Lee's 1964 version has proven to be the most enduring and iconic. There's an Amazing Spider-Man #9 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VG 4.0 Off-white to white pages featuring the first appearance of this Electro up for auction at the 2021 August 15-16 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122133 coming up from Heritage Auctions.