The Queen of the Jungle returns with new Sheena series

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynamite Entertainment has announced that Sheena, Queen of the Jungle is set to return this November as the publisher kicks off a brand new series from writer Stephen Mooney (Half-Past Danger, Black Widow) and artist Jethro Morales (Bettie Page). The first female comic book character to have her own title,...

