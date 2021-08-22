Cancel
Paul Sullivan: Here’s a list of 23 candidates for the new Cubs Hall of Fame — including José Cardenal, Bill Madlock and Kerry Wood

 6 days ago

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs on Thursday inducted 56 members into their new Hall of Fame, and there’s no arguing over the ones who made the cut. But naturally, the Cubs being the Cubs, the organization courted controversy by ignoring its all-time home run leader, Sammy Sosa, without explanation. Sosa has been persona non grata with the Cubs since he walked out of the final game of the 2004 season, and the Ricketts family has continued to shun the former star since buying the team in 2009.

