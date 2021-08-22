Steve Hummer: Georgia must run before it can walk past Clemson
ATLANTA — Come Sept. 4, Georgia can beat Clemson even if quarterback JT Daniels doesn’t put all the Heisman Trophy voters in his back pocket on that first Saturday. Georgia can win this big game — like 40-inch-waist-comfort-fit big — despite the rather gory accumulation of setbacks it has suffered in the run-up to the season. Practice casualties have mounted. Welcome to the toughest intramurals on campus.www.thederrick.com
