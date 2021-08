The Kylian Mbappé contract extension saga has reached its climax as Real Madrid throws everything but the kitchen sink in their offer to land the 22-year-old. According to The Athletic (via Paris Fans ), Paris Saint-Germain believes Real Madrid is ready to make a new proposal of around €200 million. This sum will cause the leaders to pause and wonder whether they should accept this offer or let Mbappé see out the rest of his contract.