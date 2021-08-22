Cancel
Time for a cow tax? Buried in UN report is bad news about climate impact of factory farms

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story was originally published by Mother Jones. It appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. During a debate about the Democrats’ new infrastructure bill in the Senate chamber on Tuesday night, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) took the floor, positioned next to a sign stating “No Cow Tax.” There, she floated an amendment to prohibit Congress from imposing “costly” new clean-air and specifically methane regulations on farmers. Her colleagues, including 20 Democrats, overwhelmingly passed it.

Comments / 6

