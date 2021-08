Beijing [China], August 28 (ANI): Refuting results of a US report tracing the origins of the Covid-19 virus, Beijing has lodged solemn representations with Washington terming the report as "completely political, and having no scientificity and credibility.""China has lodged solemn representations with the US over a so-called virus origins tracing report by the US intelligence community that is completely political, fake, having no scientificity and credibility," said Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, as quoted by Global Times.