Have you ever played a sandbox-style mobile game? Then, Lost in Blue should be the title. Within a short period of time, the game gained widespread popularity throughout the gaming world. The game can primarily be introduced as a continuation of Konami’s Survival children series. This game was created to simulate the ultimate survival experience on a deserted island. No doubt, the PVE and PVP elements are unique to this game! Above all, the premium graphics are simply Outstanding. If you’re new to this amazing game, continue reading, as our Lost in Blue beginners guide contains numerous tips and tricks to help you stay one step ahead of the competition! So, are you ready to survive or cease to exist?