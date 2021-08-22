Manuel Pellegrini Calls LaLiga a "Disgrace" and Brands it "Slowest League in the World"

Spain’s top professional league has announced that South American players are to be prohibited from joining their national teams over the upcoming international break due to a change in fixture dates which LaLiga says threatens the “integrity” of the competition.Conmebol, the organising body for South American football, will play an extra round of World Cup qualifiers in the September and October breaks to make up for postponements last year caused by the Covid outbreak.It means South American players will return later than usual to their clubs after duty, with Fifa agreeing to what LaLiga are terming a “two-day extension” back...