Manuel Pellegrini Calls LaLiga a "Disgrace" and Brands it "Slowest League in the World"

By Amreen
 6 days ago

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has branded LaLiga as a "disgrace", claiming that the constant time-wasting and diving makes it the "slowest league in Europe". The former Manchester City boss took charge of Real Betis in July 2020, and has endured a difficult start to the new season, drawing their first two games against Mallorca and Cadiz 1-1. He led his side to a sixth-place finish and Europa League football last season, and expectations are high this time around, too.

