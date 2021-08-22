Cancel
Columbus, OH

Keeping the Faith: Approach of Jewish New Year offers opportunities for reflection, hope

Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the sky is clear this evening, look up and you will see the full moon. In two weeks, as the moon wanes, it will signal that the new Jewish year is about to begin. On the evening of Sept. 6, as we all mark what is widely known as “the official end of summer” on Labor Day, the Jewish community will gather to celebrate the High Holidays, which begin with Rosh Hashanah. The new year of 5782 will begin two weeks from now.

