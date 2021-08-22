Flood Advisory issued for Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC081-222230- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.Y.0099.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /VERT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 523 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021 ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Piney River Near Vernon. * Until further notice. * At 5:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.8 feet and falling. * Action stage is 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact low lying areas along the river from Interstate 40 to near Pinewood, Nunnelly, and down to the Duck River. Area roads may be affected, including Plunders Creek Rd, Garner Creek Rd, Beaver Creek Rd, Pinewood Rd, Mill Creek Rd, and Pretty Creek Rd. Target Area: Hickman The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Piney River Near Vernon affecting Hickman County.