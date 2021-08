Under a sunny sky on a recent Tuesday morning, Vaughn Slowaski was outside, sweeping the Worcester sidewalk in front of Scoop Drip, his specialty sneaker store. It’s part of his morning routine. Slowaski arrives at the shop at 140 Millbury St. around 8 or 9 a.m., then vacuums, sweeps inside, disinfects everything, and goes outside to sweep the sidewalk. He sees cleaning up the sidewalk as part of a neighborhood responsibility.