Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Guest opinion: What we can learn from a 1932 Nebraska farm auction

By Marc C. Johnson
Omaha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy dad was not quite 17 years old when the stock market crashed in October 1929, the unofficial starting bell of the Great Depression. As a result, he never went to college. He had no professional training beyond the self-education that comes from knowing how to operate at the business end of every kind of tool.

omaha.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
State
Oregon State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Mussolini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Nebraskan#Plows#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
The Villages, FLCurbed

There’s One Thing We Can Learn From the Villages’ Success

For anyone who keeps an eye on Census data, last week’s news that the fastest-growing metropolitan statistical area in the country is the Villages, the master-planned retirement community in Florida, was not surprising. In ten years, it grew from 93,000 people to nearly 130,000 residents, about 40 percent. Although all 20 of the largest cities in the U.S. grew over the past decade — some more than others — none of them are booming like the Villages, which covers 32 square miles, an area larger than Manhattan, and is still briskly expanding. Its unbridled growth over the last decade means that it’s doing something right, and anyone considering how cities might better house their aging populations ought to take a long look at its ideas — both the bad ones and the good ones.
MilitaryGainesville Times

Guest column, Douglas Young: What can we learn from the debacle in Afghanistan?

“Truth is treason in the empire of lies” — Congressman Ron Paul. As a child I was shocked, humiliated and ashamed seeing our South Vietnamese allies desperately cling to U.S. planes as we abandoned them to communist butchers in 1975. Now when I see another bungled, panicked American exit from yet another mess we helped make — this time resigning Afghans who helped us to torture and death and their daughters to sex slavery — I’m filled with anger.
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

Guest Opinion: Teachers guide students to learn, not lean

Ralph Reed, former leader of the Christian Coalition said in 1996, “I would rather have a thousand school board members than one President and no school board members,” during a nationalized push to weaken public schools and promote private schools by electing like-minded people to local school boards. If what...
Public HealthPosted by
FMX 94.5

What We Can Learn From Governor Abbott Getting COVID

This could be a huge learning moment for a lot of people. The fact that the Governor has got a case of COVID has a few learning moments that should be passed along. First off, Abbott was not shy about stating that he indeed had it, that he had vaccinations and was doing well. So, his transparency is to be admired.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

Caleb Wallace from Texas organised rallies against “Covid-tyranny” and criticised the use of masks to stem the spread of Covid-19 but is now in hospital himself fighting to cling on to his life.On Wednesday, Mr Wallace’s wife Jessica Wallace provided what she wrote was a “heartbreaking update” on Facebook.“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favour,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to...
Public HealthFiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Astronomyweatherboy.com

Solar Flare Erupts from Sun; Triggers Solar Tsunami; Blast Heading to Earth

According to the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a C3 flare erupted from sunspot region 2859 on the Sun on August 26 and appears to have sent a solar blast towards the Earth. The SPWC, through analysis of available imagery from the SOHO/LASCO instrument, confirmed a partial halo CME took place. In a statement released by the SWPC, analysis and modeling are now underway to determine if there may be any possible geoeffective component to this CME.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Presidential Electiondailyjournal.net

Lee Hamilton: American history changed by ‘indispensable men’

You can get a sense of the sweep of American politics and history by identifying a few of the indispensable men in our country’s history. There are many, of course, and my list is quite limited. Similar lists of indispensable women could be developed; and they have been, by the late broadcast journalist Cokie Roberts and others.
Posted by
Daily Mail

United pilot who made the 'arduous and difficult journey' to leave Afghanistan aged nine joins 800 volunteers flying refugees out of military bases to their new homes in the US, as he recalls the 'pain of leaving loved ones behind'

A United Airlines pilot, who came from Afghanistan to the US when he was nine, broke down in a raw emotional video after landing in Ramstein Air Base to rescue Afghan evacuees. While fighting back tears, First Officer Zak K. said, 'I'm already getting very emotional and choked up in...
California StateWashington Examiner

California wises up and chooses natural gas

Eventually, reality catches up with you — even in California. The Golden State has been trying for years to get rid of all of its fossil fuel generation capacity. Spreading a mythological doom-and-gloom narrative about catastrophic, world-ending climate change, California’s government has nonetheless moved toward shuttering all of its carbon-free nuclear power plants in favor of creating a grid based almost entirely on wind and solar power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy