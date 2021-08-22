Guest opinion: What we can learn from a 1932 Nebraska farm auction

For anyone who keeps an eye on Census data, last week’s news that the fastest-growing metropolitan statistical area in the country is the Villages, the master-planned retirement community in Florida, was not surprising. In ten years, it grew from 93,000 people to nearly 130,000 residents, about 40 percent. Although all 20 of the largest cities in the U.S. grew over the past decade — some more than others — none of them are booming like the Villages, which covers 32 square miles, an area larger than Manhattan, and is still briskly expanding. Its unbridled growth over the last decade means that it’s doing something right, and anyone considering how cities might better house their aging populations ought to take a long look at its ideas — both the bad ones and the good ones.