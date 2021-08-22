Cancel
The Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Care of Gallbladder Attacks

Biliary colic, also termed ‘gallbladder attacks,' refers to the pain that one experiences when a gallstone temporarily obstructs the gallbladder. Gallstones are the result of an accumulation of cholesterol, calcium, bilirubin, and typically manifest sporadically (appearing without warning).

The normal function of the gallbladder involves the storage of bile, a dark green fluid produced by the liver. Upon the consumption of food, chemical signals from the stomach and intestines are released and stimulate the gallbladder to empty bile through a duct system into the intestines. Bile assists with the digestion of fats present in the recent meal.

If a gallstone lodges in the duct system that bile travels through, bile would be unable to reach the intestines to carry out its normal function. Instead, there is congestion within the duct system and backflow of bile back to the gallbladder. This backflow of bile activates nociceptors (pain receptors) on the gallbladder, causing the characteristically sharp, right upper abdominal pain, associated with gallbladder attacks. Since bile is usually released by the gallbladder when food is in the intestines, the onset of pain is typically an hour or two following the consumption of a heavy meal.

The preliminary diagnosis of gallbladder attacks is typically made by a family physician who recognizes the characteristic right upper abdominal pain pattern while examining a patient. The physician would likely order digital imaging of the right upper abdomen through ultrasonography. This enables visualization of potential gallstones, which if present, leads to a definitive diagnosis of a gallbladder attack.

Regarding the management of gallbladder attacks, there are symptomatic relief options and curative options available. Symptomatic relief involves the use of anti-inflammatory agents, such as NSAIDs, to alleviate some of the pain. If the pain is severe, opioids (strong pain-killers) such as morphine may be dispensed. While some of the pain may be alleviated through these options, the root cause of the gallbladder attacks (gallstones obstructing the duct system), remains unaddressed. To remove the gallstones, one must undergo surgical removal of the gallbladder, known as cholecystectomy, which cures the gallbladder attacks. This procedure is performed on an elective basis, meaning that the patient decides whether they wish to undergo surgery.

Numerous studies have been performed to determine whether early cholecystectomy is superior to delayed cholecystectomy for patient prognosis. A 2013 Cochrane review tentatively suggested that early removal of the gallbladder is associated with more favorable mortality and morbidity rates for the patient. However, this is still subject to debate due to the lack of larger reviews. Ultimately, gallbladder attacks necessitate eventual surgical intervention for curing the disease and avoiding complications in the long-term. The decision to delay undergoing surgery, for whatever reason, should be based on a thorough and informed discussion between a patient and their surgeon. While cholecystectomy involves undergoing general anesthesia, the surgery is not considered “high risk,” in that most patients subjected to the surgery recover well within weeks, without major complications.

