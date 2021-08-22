Cancel
Fort Worth is way behind other Texas cities with public pools. Don’t close this one

Cover picture for the articlePublic safety is in jeopardy and lives may be lost if Fort Worth goes through with plans, included in the next bond election, to demolish Forest Park Pool. Forest Park Pool has been available at no cost for water safety and drowning-prevention lessons to more than 2,000 people over the last 10 years. Its demolition would eliminate such lessons for marginalized neighborhoods. The higher rate of drowning in minority communities is directly related to the lack of access to affordable swimming lessons.

