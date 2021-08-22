Reader Opinion: God looks at the heart
Dear God, I know that we all have the same color blood and we all have the same color heart. I know that you, God, desire all people to accept Jesus Christ into their hearts. The Bible tells us that you, God, do not look at our skin, but you, God, look at our heart. The Bible tells us in Ezekiel 36: 22-27 that you, God, will remove the heart of stone and give us a new heart of flesh. You, God will put your spirit within in us and cause us to walk in your statutes and be careful to obey your rules.
