Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Reader Opinion: God looks at the heart

By Barbara Jean Lapka
Brainerd Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear God, I know that we all have the same color blood and we all have the same color heart. I know that you, God, desire all people to accept Jesus Christ into their hearts. The Bible tells us that you, God, do not look at our skin, but you, God, look at our heart. The Bible tells us in Ezekiel 36: 22-27 that you, God, will remove the heart of stone and give us a new heart of flesh. You, God will put your spirit within in us and cause us to walk in your statutes and be careful to obey your rules.

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Heart#Heart Of Stone#Dear God#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
ReligionSentinel

Let the peace of God rule our hearts

Good morning, faithful reading friend! Yes, this morning, the Lord invites you to “Come, just as you are”. Whether you come in a state of despair, weariness, or joy matters not…just that you “come.” This morning, I’m sitting on my porch, watching the rain fall so gently. I should have been in the sweet corn patch already, but I come this morning, weary.
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – The Lies We Believe

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from 2 Peter 3:2-10. All around us, we see a world of facades and lies. Perception is often more real than reality to many people. But we forget that they are only lies. “I want you to recall the words spoken...
Religionelizabethton.com

Bible teaches that the law was given as a mirror

Dear Rev. Graham: Why did God give the law if He knew people couldn’t possibly keep it, and what was the significance of the Old Testament sacrifice? — L.K. Dear L.K.: The Bible teaches that the law was given as a mirror. When we look into God’s Word, we see what true righteousness is. The Ten Commandments describe the life that pleases God. If we are separated from God by sin, the law exposes our sin and shows us our true spiritual condition. Such a mirror does not reveal a very attractive image!
ReligionDaily Comet

By His Grace: Is our heart in right standing with Christ?

"Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”
Orange Leader

FAITH: Does God speak back to you in your prayers?

We have a crisis going on in our lives right now, so I have been in perpetual praying mode. I’m basically praying without ceasing, like 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 states. “16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Educationarcamax.com

Is it wrong for a Christian to attend a secular college?

Q: I have been given a scholarship to a state university, but my parents don’t like the idea of me getting a secular education. I don’t want to go against their advice, but I don’t have the same financial opportunity at a Christian college. Is it wrong for a Christian to attend a secular college? – C.S.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Accept God’s Will No Matter What

This column includes small doses of Rebbe Nachman’s wisdom, helping us to get through the week in a more spiritual way. “And do not rely on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5) Rebbe Nachman tells us an important foundational concept in Likutey Moharan II, 12: “When we follow our own reasoning...
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: What can cleanse our sinful hearts?

And he [Jesus] said, "That which comes out of the man, that defiles the man. For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts: adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within and defile the man." Mark 7:20-23 (Read v. 14-23)
Religionchurchleaders.com

5 Things I Wish Christians Would Admit About The Bible

The Bible. Christians talk about it all the time, though I never quite know what they mean when they do. That is to say, other than the easily tossed-off catch phrase, “God’s Word,” I’m not sure what the Bible is to many who claim it as the sacred text that guides their life. I’m positive we’re not all on the same page, so to speak.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
Religionarcamax.com

Does the Bible address cursing, and does God consider it sin?

Q: I am shocked to hear the deplorable language used by the majority of people these days whether in business meetings, on television, or in the classroom. Does the Bible address cursing, and does God consider it sin? — B.L. A: A reporter once asked several people to describe sin....
ReligionDaily Advance

Like Herod, we can't just be hearers of God's word

Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a sermon delivered recently by the Rev. Marc O’Neal. O’Neal is pastor at Mount Olivet UMC in Manteo. The death of John the Baptist is quite the story, isn’t it? I mean, if it were made into a mini-series or a movie, it’s the kind of thing you wouldn’t let your kids see until they were older.
ReligionDesiring God

Faithful in Every Fearful Change

The changes of the last year rattled the world. For some of us, the months inflicted grief and loss, crippling illness, and goodbyes voiced over digital screens. For others, hard-won businesses crumbled, and with them, long-treasured hopes. Even for those of us privileged to keep our health and livelihoods, routines morphed beyond recognition, as kids traded classrooms for screens, and holiday bustle for empty tables. Even passing the peace, once a touching reminder of Christ’s love, evolved into socially distanced hand waves, six feet apart, with only a glance above a mask hinting at our reason to hope.
ReligionSentinel

The prophet delivers the word of God

Every man praying or prophesying, having his head covered, dishonors his head. I Corinthians 11:4. Beginning in the Old Testament, we want to take a brief look at the prophet and prophesying. We are mostly going to focus on the true prophet who prophesied to God’s people. There have always been false prophets who have given messages that weren’t true. “If a prophet speaks in the name of the Lord, if the thing does not happen or come to pass, that is the thing which the Lord has not spoken; the prophet has spoken it presumptuously; you shall not be afraid of him,” Deuteronomy 18:22. This was the mark (sign) of a false prophet, if his message did not come to pass. If we as Christians, would apply this truth today, we would save ourselves a lot of stress and anxiety.
Thought Catalog

Read This When You Feel Like God Is Far Away

Although God may seem far away, he is right there with you. It may seem that he has been distant and he is not as present in your life as he used to be, but he is still there. Remember that he said that he will never leave us or forsake us, and he is a man of his word. I know that you have been busy and life has been overwhelming, but I know you still yearn for your conversations with him, and you still yearn for the times that he has guided you through every decision that you’ve made. I am here to tell you he has been at every step, looking down on you proud at how far you have come. He has had a front row seat in your life, and he knows how much it has taken you to get to this point. He knows all that you can accomplish and he is not surprised when you do well.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Sermon of the Week: Look for the good hand of God upon us

Ezra and Nehemiah were godly men that the Lord used greatly when the exiles returned to the land of Israel following the Babylonian captivity. Ezra was used to re-establish the worship in the temple and Nehemiah was used to lead the people to rebuild the wall in Jerusalem. Both of these men had tremendously difficult tasks that were filled with opposition. Yet both of them recognized a valuable game-changing factor throughout their task. They both saw the: “good hand of God upon them.”
ReligionIndependent Tribune

ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Seeing God’s face: a contradiction?

The Bible says God talked face to face with Moses. A few verses later it says we die if we see God’s face. Which is it?. Great question! First, let’s get a couple of those scriptures out in front so we may review what the Bible says exactly: “When all the people saw the pillar of cloud standing at the entrance of the tent, all the people would stand and worship, each at the entrance of his tent. So the LORD used to speak to Moses face to face, just as a man speaks to his friend.” (Exodus 33:10, 11, NASB) Then, “God further said, ‘You cannot see My face, for mankind shall not see Me and live!’” (Exodus 33:20) These verses seem to illustrate why people accuse the Bible of being filled with errors. Why would God contradict himself on such an important matter?

Comments / 0

Community Policy