Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

‘He never stood a chance’: the fateful downfall of Haiti’s president

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Haitian President Jovenel Moise began this year by warning that his country was a land of coups, conspiracy and murder. In the days before he was shot dead in a murky international plot last month, he was telling friends that enemies were out to get him. “He...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adriano Espaillat
Person
Michel Martelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Mercenaries#Port Au Prince#Reuters#French#Petion Ville#Western#Haitians#Colombians#Haitian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haiti Supreme Court judge in hiding, wanted in killing of president

Haitian police have accused former Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq-Thelot of having met with Colombian mercenaries accused of killing President Jovenel Moise. Haitian police issued an arrest warrant this week for Coq-Thelot. She was ousted from the Supreme Court in February when Moise said a coup was being planned against...
Public Safetybigrapidsnews.com

Gangs abduct 2 doctors in Haiti, including a needed surgeon

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Two doctors at hospitals treating earthquake victims in Haiti’s capital have been kidnapped, forcing one of the institutions to declare a two-day shutdown in protest, officials said Thursday. The abductions Tuesday and Wednesday dealt a major blow to attempts to control criminal violence that has...
WorldPosted by
BET

Two Doctors Kidnapped In Haiti As Gang Truce Falters

Two surgeons, one of whom is an orthopedic surgeon treating earthquake victims from the Southern region of Haiti, have been reportedly kidnapped in Port-au-Prince – highlighting the fragility of a gang truce meant to allow humanitarian aid to traverse a corridor to the nation’s hardest-hit areas. The Miami Herald reports...
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

'We're on our own' in stricken Haiti

TOIRAC, Haiti – The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti's southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
WorldWashington Post

Living in the rubble: Portraits of Haiti’s earthquake survivors

CAVAILLON, Haiti — Makeshift tents occupy soccer fields. Cinder blocks from demolished homes surround mattresses and blankets cover grassy parks. In Haiti, earthquake survivors have nowhere to go, so they are finding ways to live outside. Haitians were already beleaguered by chronic poverty, rising violence and political instability, deepened in...
AmericasHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Is Haiti really cursed?

Is Haiti being punished for the “pact” reached with the devil to win its independence in 1804? Conservative icon Pat Robertson made this claim in January 2010 on Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC following the catastrophic earthquake of Jan. 12. Robertson was alluding to the Aug. 14, 1791, Voodoo ceremony at Cayman Woods, near Cap Français, then the capital of France in the New World.
AgricultureBoston Herald

Editorial: Haiti needs our help now

Once again Haiti finds itself on the tragic side of the world’s disaster divide and its need for help is urgent. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake, more powerful than the whopper that killed more than 200,000 in the capital, Port-au-Prince, in 2010, has rocked the country’s more remote southern peninsula, killing more than 2,100, leveling thousands of homes and leaving hundreds more missing and presumed trapped under rubble.
CharitiesBoston Globe

In Haiti, need is overwhelming, but some politicians’ charity rings false

LES CAYES, Haiti — Hundreds of Haitian earthquake victims desperately lined up for hot meals delivered to a sweltering makeshift camp this past week, fighting over — and scooping from the muddy ground — rice and chicken that spilled from plastic food containers. The scarce containers bore a printed message:...
Americasarcamax.com

One of Haiti's richest men denies links to Moise murder plot

Just a few weeks ago, Reginald Boulos, a prominent Haitian businessman, was planning his first presidential run in one of the hemisphere’s most chaotic and troubled nations. Those plans ended July 7 with the brazen murder of President Jovenel Moise and subsequent allegations that Boulos, 65, might have helped finance the country’s first presidential assassination in a century. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Haiti, Boulos said the accusations and rumors are keeping him from returning home and seem designed to sideline him politically.“I had nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with Jovenel’s death,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday. “Nobody could have imagined this would happen except the people who planned it, financed it and did it.”
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Haiti Requests U.N. Commission to Probe President's Killing

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - Haiti's government has requested help from the United Nations to conduct an international investigation into the killing last month of President Jovenel Moise, the country's embassy in the Dominican Republic said on Thursday. Haiti requested the aid in a letter dated Aug. 3 addressed to U.N....
Americaskfgo.com

Haiti, one month without assassinated president Jovenel Moise

(Reuters) – Here is a look at events in Haiti in the month since the killing of President Jovenel Moise. Wednesday, July 7 – Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead and his wife, Martine Moise, was seriously wounded when heavily armed assassins stormed the couple’s home at around 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).
Politicswhbl.com

One month after Haitian president slain, painful confusion prevails

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – A month after assassins slipped into President Jovenel Moise’s private residence under the cover of nightfall and carried out a brazen attack on the head of state, the Caribbean country remains far from any clarity about the crime or emotional closure. Haitian authorities claim a group of...
PoliticsHouston Chronicle

Haiti selects judge to oversee presidential slaying case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A justice official told The Associated Press on Monday that he has selected a judge to oversee the case of the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse amid concerns over death threats and demands for additional security. Mathieu Chanlatte will be in charge of proceedings involving the...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Haiti still seeking judge to probe president's assassination

Haiti's justice system is still struggling to find a judge willing to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a full month after he died, as magistrates fear for their lives if they take on the murky and explosive case. "It is a sensitive, political dossier. Before agreeing to investigate it, a judge thinks about his own safety and that of his family," one judge told AFP. "For this reason, investigating magistrates are not too enthusiastic about accepting it," this judge told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Several magistrates have told the dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince that they are not interested in working on the shocking July 7 assassination of Moise at the presidential residence by a commando team, this judge said. Moise's wife Martine was wounded but survived.
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Haiti boosting security for judges amid assassination case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haitian authorities have secured armed guards to bolster security for court personnel as they prepare to announce the judge who will oversee proceedings involving the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, a judicial official said Thursday. Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, who is dean of the Court of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy