AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time since Thursday, August 19, the Texas House achieved a quorum. After results were confirmed by a verification roll call, it was determined 100 members were on the House floor. The House Journal indicates 13 Democrats showed up on the House floor a short time later. It comes after House Democrats broke quorum at the end of the regular session of the Texas Legislature, blocking the elections integrity bill. Fifty-seven of the Democrats flew to Washington, DC last month to again block the legislation during the first special session called by Governor Greg Abbott. After the House achieved...