Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What Will Berkshire Hathaway Look Like After Warren Buffett?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Dssb_0bZKGlWo00

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is now in his 90s, and he isn't going to be at the helm of the massive conglomerate forever. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 9, 2021, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss what Berkshire could look like in the post-Buffett era.

Jason Moser: I think I saw the numbers, they sold some, they bought some but it wasn't anything out of control there. It certainly wasn't in line with the amount the money that they spent buying their own stock. That just doesn't really feel like a surprise at this point. It does feel like, you know what you're going to get with this business, you got Warren and Charlie running the show here, it's Berkshire Hathaway, you know what you're getting. By the same token, and we talked about this all the time, investing is about the future, it's about what's going to happen. We have to start looking at Berkshire Hathaway through the lens of Greg Abel and Todd, and Ted right? These are the three big names, who are going to have a lot to do with where this business goes in the coming decade and beyond. Of course, Warren and Charlie, if they've stuck within their circle of competence, so to speak, don't feel like they really have that prowess when it comes to tech, which is probably not the greatest time, because tech is really just proliferating in every way. What do you think the Berkshire Hathaway of the future looks like? It feels like this business may have to make some kind of meaningful pivot, I don't want to say remain relevant, but at least in order to grow, in order to stay at the top of the conversation for investors over the next decade and beyond, it feels like they're going to have to make some kind of a pivot there.

Frankel: There's a lot of speculation as to what the Berkshire of the future might look like. It could look very much like it does today.

Moser: Yeah.

Frankel: In which case, a lot of investors are going to think it's boring, like you just alluded to. Greg Abel, he's going to be in charge of the non-stock portfolio side of the business for large part. Ted and Todd are going to have pretty much full control of the investments. They have been taking more of a tech-focused approach, the newer companies. They were where the Snowflake investment came from, they were where Berkshire's Amazon stake came from.

Moser: The Brazilian payments investments.

Frankel: Right. The Brazilian investments, they were the ones who first bought Apple stock in the portfolio and they've done really well so far. A lot of people think that eventually some parts of Berkshire's business might be spun out. That's another thing that I've heard, some of the more legacy slow-growing, capital-intensive businesses like the utilities, maybe that could be spun out eventually. I don't necessarily see that happening, but there has been speculation to that. I think the new management will be more aggressive in deploying that capital. Because today's investors don't want a stockpile of cash, they want you to put that to work.

Moser: Yeah.

Frankel: Whether that's the right or wrong way to go is not for me to say. But a lot of investors, myself included, are not fans that there's a $140 billion of cash sitting on the sidelines.

Moser: It's a lot of money.

Frankel: Do something with it. Buy back $140 billion a year on stock, but do something with it. I could see the incoming investment managers who currently only manage a small percentage of the portfolio. I want to say it's like $12 billion between the two of them of a $300 billion stock portfolio.

Moser: Yeah.

Frankel: They don't have a ton of control just yet, but once they have full control, I can see it being more of a modern portfolio. You'll find a lot of the more growth for your stocks we talk about it in there at some point in the future, and I can see them being more aggressive with deploying capital.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#Industry Focus#Amazon#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

This stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is a Dividend Aristocrat that trades at only 9.6 times expected earnings. The company faces a big challenge within the next two years, but there are reasons to be optimistic that it could win through the end of the decade and beyond. Warren Buffett...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

This Small-Cap Stock Sees a $100 Billion Growth Opportunity

EPR Properties' (NYSE:EPR) growth ambitions may have been put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean the company is abandoning them altogether. Quite the opposite, actually. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on August 17, Millionacres real estate analyst Matt Frankel, CFP, and editor Deidre Woollard discuss EPR's massive addressable market opportunity and why investors might want to put the stock on their watch list.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

American Water Works is likely to enjoy uninterrupted demand for its offerings. McDonald's has a powerful business model. Microsoft has been able to reinvent itself profitably over time. Warren Buffett is known for having said, "[O]ur favorite holding period is forever." That's not surprising, since the best way to get...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy to Cash In on Activist Investor Engine No. 1’s New ETF

If you’re looking for stocks to buy and you’re concerned about stakeholder capitalism, the Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) could be just the idea generator. Despite only holding 0.2% of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock, Engine No. 1, a relatively new activist investor, got the oil giant in late May to give it at least two seats on its board. Then, in June, Engine No. 1 launched its new ETF, appropriately traded under the symbol VOTE, which looks to transform 500 of America’s largest companies.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Warren Buffett. Four well-known companies account for $223 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's $316 billion in invested assets. There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since...
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

Warren Buffett's Father Gave Him the Best Advice He Ever Got

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is celebrating another trip around the sun. He turns 91 on Aug. 30. Buffett’s birthday comes just weeks after the “Oracle of Omaha” outlined succession plans for his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway. In May, Buffett confirmed that vice chairman Greg Abel will take over Berkshire after Buffett’s death.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. When you buy and hold stocks for years,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Sold Off This Biotech Stock. Should You?

For those accustomed to following stock market news, Warren Buffett needs no introduction. The legendary CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. This title does come with its share of responsibilities: Nearly every investment decision the company he chairs makes is looked at under a microscope.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Boston Omaha and Latch: 2 Small Caps Worth a Look

In this week's episode of Industry Focus: Financials, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and host Jason Moser dig into the latest results from Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH), two of their favorite small-cap stocks to follow. Plus, Matt gives his take on the merger of top gaming REITs, VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). Finally, you'll hear why Matt is keeping an eye on 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) while Jason is looking at fintech disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Growth Stocks Have a Feature Warren Buffett Loves

One characteristic that Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) have in common is that they both generate "float." In other words, each collects money from customers weeks or months before it provides services. This is one of Warren Buffett's favorite traits in a business. That could be for a few reasons....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Markel Is One of the Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

Markel is the doppelganger of a business with five decades of success. The company’s three units offer almost unmatched diversification. It is managed with financial acumen but maintains a North Star of integrity. As a product of their own experiences, no two investors see the world the exact same way....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Powerful Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Quick, can you name a famous investor who earns billions of dollars in dividends every year from publicly traded companies? If you said Warren Buffett, you've identified one star stock picker at the top of the list. Buffett and his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) are huge on dividend stocks....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here Are 2 Overlooked Dividend Stocks

Increased costs have Wall Street as negative as it's ever been on this industry leader. This company, once considered a joke, is filling shareholders' pockets. The stock market can be entertaining. It can also make you money. Those two things don't always intersect. And many investors ignore profits and dividends in favor of the latest technology or compelling story from a charismatic CEO.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

Currently, only five companies have market caps of $1 trillion or more. Three other companies could join their ranks, including a conglomerate, a healthcare giant, and a chipmaker with tremendous growth prospects. It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1...
Books & Literaturecfainstitute.org

Book Review: Warren Buffett

Posted In: Book Reviews, Economics, Leadership, Management & Communication Skills, Philosophy, Portfolio Management. Warren Buffett: Inside the Ultimate Money Mind. 2021. Robert G. Hagstrom, CFA. Wiley & Sons. Over the past two decades, Robert G. Hagstrom, CFA, has written several books about Warren Buffett. This new book, however, is unique...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Popular Stock Warren Buffett Should Have Bought a Decade Ago

Through his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has invested in a number of different industries over the years ranging from banks and airlines to energy and railroads. One sector he has also shown familiarity with is the restaurant business, at one point owning a stake in Restaurant Brands International. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy