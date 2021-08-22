Cancel
Somehow I've ended up booking another trip to Mallorca despite several nightmare holidays there

By Griff Rhys Jones
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t go into why, but I am on my way back to Mallorca, harbouring “destination dread”. Are we really going to do this? What will happen this time? Just because I have been locked away for so long, do I now have some crazy obligation to travel willy nilly? Just because traffic lights were flickering wanly from the Balearics, and Mallorca is hosting an event at the Club de Mar that I want to attend, I have become Jack Nicholson in Chinatown. I can’t go back to Love Island.

#Travel Writing#Mallorca#Dj#Nhs
