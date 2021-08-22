Somehow I've ended up booking another trip to Mallorca despite several nightmare holidays there

Architect Antoni Gaudí’s very first architectural commission was designed in 1885 as a luxury retreat for a local family, and it’s been in private hands ever since. But this fall, for the first time ever, Barcelona’s Casa Vicens will open its doors to two Airbnb guests for an overnight stay. The cost? A single euro (about $1.19). The one and only nightly stay went to the lucky folks who happened to get through to the booking page first when it opened in July. The rest of us will just have to live vicariously through the photos and videos of the listing, imagining what it would be like to temporarily take up residence inside.