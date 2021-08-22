Boris Johnson must not turn into the new Macmillan

I entered government in 1979, on the first day of Margaret Thatcher’s premiership, as a special advisor to Keith Joseph, the then industry secretary. It was a world unrecognisable to anyone today, one of confiscatory taxes and endless strikes (it was only shortly after the infamous Winter of Discontent in which the entire public sector, including a large part of the NHS and local government, had gone on strike for weeks). It was also a world where we were humiliatingly dismissed as the “sick man of Europe”, the IMF had to come to our rescue and unemployment was about to soar to heights inconceivable today.