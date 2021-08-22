Boris Johnson must not turn into the new Macmillan
I entered government in 1979, on the first day of Margaret Thatcher’s premiership, as a special advisor to Keith Joseph, the then industry secretary. It was a world unrecognisable to anyone today, one of confiscatory taxes and endless strikes (it was only shortly after the infamous Winter of Discontent in which the entire public sector, including a large part of the NHS and local government, had gone on strike for weeks). It was also a world where we were humiliatingly dismissed as the “sick man of Europe”, the IMF had to come to our rescue and unemployment was about to soar to heights inconceivable today.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0