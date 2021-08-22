‘Bloodborne’ PS1 demake shows off huge progress in gory new videos

Noodlecake and Drastic Games dropped a new trailer for their upcoming rhythm based dungeon crawler, Soundfall. If you’re eager to beat the game, in the musical sense, then the new gameplay trailer for Soundfall might be of interest. Unveiled today as part of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, the new gameplay trailer for this indie hack and slash mixes some gorgeous animation, plenty of action, and a beat that aims to keep us all tapping attack. It gives us a glimpse of protagonist Melody and other Guardians of Harmony. This musical guru is magically transported to the world of Symphonia, where corrupt Timbrelands come crawling with Discordians. In order to restore balance, players are expected to wield powerful abilities to the beat of this tale.