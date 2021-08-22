Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Bloodborne’ PS1 demake shows off huge progress in gory new videos

By Andy Brown
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Bloodborne PS1-style ‘demake’ can now watch almost all progress made so far, with a new set of videos posted to Twitter. Lilith Walther, creator of Bloodborne PSX, has shared two videos showcasing “8+ months of focused work, condensed down into 4 minutes”. In the (very sped-up) set...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Bloodborne#B0tster#Psx#Gamesradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Dark Souls, Bloodborne Developer Rumored to Be Working on New PS5 Exclusive

FromSoftware, which is the studio behind critically-acclaimed action games such as Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is rumored to be making a new title that will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 in the future. Although the developer is currently working to release the long-awaited Elden Ring in early 2022, this new title would seemingly be one that releases a bit further down the road.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Bloodborne first-person mod shows you Yharnam from a whole new perspective

Ever wanted to experience the world of Yharnam from a more intimate and terrifying perspective? Well, thanks to this Bloodborne first-person mod, soon you will be able to. Modder and creator of the interesting experiment in FromSoftware’s acclaimed action game, Garden of Eyes, has teamed up with a name people familiar with other SoulsBorne mods will recognize – Zullie the Witch – to create a first-person mod for Bloodborne that makes boss fights and exploration in the intense gothic world all the more compelling.
Behind Viral Videostvtechnology.com

New Data Shows YouTube Dominates Video Landscape for Kids

LONDON—A new study provides a sobering reminder of the difficulties broadcasters face in reaching kids on TV and offers new data showing how YouTube dominates the video landscape for kids aged two to twelve, with 85% of kids reporting that they watch YouTube, double the rate for broadcast (41%). The...
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Terell Online Shows Us True Love In New Video, “You And Me”

The latest from the Lost Summer Tour campaign, San Diego-Virginia recording artist Terell Online follows the previously released project cut “Simple” with the romantically-driven new single/video “You And Me.” Directed by Rare Cinematic Film, Terell shows us that behind every successful individual is a loving support system ready to adore them at the end of the day.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for September 2021

September is only a few days away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers still have no clue what free PS4 and PS5 games they are getting as a reward for their PS Plus subscription. This should change tomorrow or early next week. What subscribers will get though, remains to be seen. Unlike previous months, the lineup has yet to leak. That said, we expect Sony to make good on August's lackluster PlayStation Plus lineup with a better offering to kick off fall.
Video GamesNME

Meet the supernatural heroes of ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’

Gamescom 2021 got off to a typically bombastic start. There was the reveal of a brand new Saints Row, a confirmation of Halo Infinite’s release date, and even a Jumanji game based on the original movie. One of the most unexpected reveals though was Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a tactical game from XCOM developers Firaxis and publisher 2K Games.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Riders Republic shows off new customisation trailer

Ubisoft has dropped another Riders Republic trailer, with this one focusing on customisation, avatar creation, and more. Check it out below:. "You'll play the avatar you create at the beginning of your journey," Ubisoft explains, adding that you can go back and change your avatar's appearance. After creating your avatar, you'll then move on to customising clothes and accessories. "The best part is that you can get the vast majority of these rewards just by playing the game," the devs continue, showing costumes that can be won by participating in weekly challenges.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Forza Horizon 5 shows off intro spectacle in new video

Playground Games has shown off the typically spectacular intro sequence for Forza Horizon 5 in a new gameplay video, confirming the game's cover cars as it did so - but had little in terms of concrete new detail to share on the open-world racing game. The sequence sees the player...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Soundfall Shows Off A New Gameplay Trailer

Noodlecake and Drastic Games dropped a new trailer for their upcoming rhythm based dungeon crawler, Soundfall. If you’re eager to beat the game, in the musical sense, then the new gameplay trailer for Soundfall might be of interest. Unveiled today as part of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, the new gameplay trailer for this indie hack and slash mixes some gorgeous animation, plenty of action, and a beat that aims to keep us all tapping attack. It gives us a glimpse of protagonist Melody and other Guardians of Harmony. This musical guru is magically transported to the world of Symphonia, where corrupt Timbrelands come crawling with Discordians. In order to restore balance, players are expected to wield powerful abilities to the beat of this tale.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

This emulator runs PS1 games in 4K on the new Xboxes

Duckstation, an emulator that allows users to run Playstation games, was recently made available for installation onto the latest generation of Xbox consoles. It’s time to jog those nostalgia muscles, as the emulator will not only be able to play your PS1 favorites but also scale those games up to native 4K resolution at 60fps.
Video GamesIGN

New Horizon Zero Dawn PlayStation 5 Gameplay (4K 60FPS)

Check out some gameplay from the newly patched PlayStation 5 version of Horizon Zero Dawn, now at 60 FPS in 4K. In Horizon Zero Dawn, you play as Aloy, a newly minted member of the tribe that has forsaken her for her entire life. Traverse a giant open world while fighting robot monsters and evil humans. Experience Aloy's legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a future Earth ruled by Machines. Use devastating tactical attacks against your prey and explore a majestic open world in this award-winning action RPG!
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Gameplay Video Shows Off the Stalingrad Campaign Level

Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have released the first campaign gameplay video for Call of Duty: Vanguard. The video takes us through a mission from the campaign called “Stalingrad” where we’ll be playing as a sharp shooter named Polina played by actress Laura Bailey. Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on November 5.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Apex Legends Modder Shows Off Titanfall-Style Wall-Running Video

Gamebreaking? Maybe. Awesome? Definitely. Apex Legends is one of the many Battle Royale games that have flooded the market recently, and between a battle pass system, a steady stream of new characters, and a fun sci-fi aesthetic, it’s doing pretty well for itself. However, one thing it doesn’t offer players is the ability to run on walls, which is interesting because its predecessor Titanfall does.
Video GamesIGN

Unwritten Tales Locations Guide

Unwritten Tales are story missions in the Iki Island campaign that aren't marked in your quest listings. You come across them randomly, or by following clues from conversations your overhear on the island. You have to complete all six Unwritten Tales on Iki Island to unlock the "Common Courtesy" Bronze...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Deathloop Preview – Opening With A Bang

For a man with all the time in the world, Colt Vahn is very impatient with his current predicament. I can't say I blame him, though. He's stuck in a timeloop. After playing 12 Minutes and Deathloop back-to-back, timeloops feel like one of the more annoying situations you can find yourself in.
Video GamesIGN

Assetto Corsa Competizione Gets Next-Gen Upgrade in February - Gamescom 2021

Assetto Corsa Competizione will get a free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade on February 24, 2022. Announced at Gamescom 2021, the upgraded version will increase frame rates to 60FPS, allow for save imports from last-gen versions, adds the ability to create private multiplayer lobbies, and updates car liveries for the 2021 GT World Challenge season. All owned DLC will also transfer from last-gen to new-gen versions. As you might expect, upgrades can only be made within console family (so, PS4 upgrades to PS5, but not Xbox Series).
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Psychonauts 2 Ram It Down 4K 60 FPS Gameplay

We have captured 4K and 60 FPS gameplay footage of Double Fine Productions’ action adventure game, Psychonauts 2. As previously reported, Psychonauts 2 focuses on Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a newly promoted Psychonaut- psychic spies who can dive into the minds of other people to help uncover lost and repressed memories, or deal with past traumas. All to prevent a far worse threat from using everyone’s minds for their own nefarious ends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy