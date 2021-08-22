Sweet stop in Kona

Available for adoption at Lakeshore Humane Society in Manitowoc! Also on facebook here!. Kona is about two-years old and available for adoption through Lakeshore Humane Society in Manitowoc! Kona came in as a stray. Unfortunately, even though her family knew she was there, they chose not to come and get her. Our heart breaks for her due to being abandoned, but it makes us cheer for her more in finding the perfect family and the perfect home! Kona is now looking for her forever family! Kona is on heart medication. This had made some people hold back from adopting. We can tell you her medication DOES NOT cost much at all. Also, that she will live a normal, happy, healthy, and long life if she stays on those inexpensive meds! She loves to go on walks, play, and cuddle! Great with kids, dogs, and even cats! Are you the right home? Do you know someone who might be the right home for Kona? Let’s get her adopted!!!