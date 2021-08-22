Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Sweet stop in Kona

West Hawaii Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporting local agriculture includes supporting local businesses that buy local ingredients. Three establishments in Kona are all doing just that. You can taste some of Kona’s best local produce included in some delicious recipes at a single stop. Gypsea Gelato, Kona Sweets and the new café, Happy Heart Kona, are all under a single roof at 79-7491 Mamalahoa Highway in Kainaliu.

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Kona Coffee#Food Drink#Mac#White Pineapple#Italian#Old Ways Farm#Kona Kahili Farm#Dragon Fruit#Gio S Gelato#Pecans#Gelato Master#East Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
bigislandvideonews.com

Keauhou Resort Now Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The Outrigger Hospitality Group takes over the former Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay. (BIVN) – The Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa marked its first day operating under a new name with a traditional Hawaiian blessing on Wednesday. In February 2020, it was reported that...
West Hawaii Today

Big Island averaging 125 new COVID-19 cases per day

State health officials reported Monday 107 of the 571 new COVID-19 cases statewide were on the Big Island. With the new cases, the Big Island’s tally reached 6,556 and state 56,670. Hawaii County and the state Monday shared a 8.3% positivity rate. According to the DOH, 9,389 new cases have...
Hawaii County, HIWest Hawaii Today

Residents, visitors wary of closures to outdoor spaces

As Hawaii County waits for Gov. David Ige to approve Mayor Mitch Roth’s proposed new restrictions aimed at slowing the current surge of COVID, residents and tourists alike have expressed concern with some of the suggestions. While an informal survey of those out and about on a Saturday afternoon by...
West Hawaii Today

Paradise is not always perfect

Relatively speaking, we live in one of the safest places on the planet. Our temperatures change very little from season to season. Local folks and visitors alike often feel that our islands have few dangers except for volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and hurricanes. These are rare. Excessive exposure to the sun can be dangerous and people drown every year by being careless at the beach or hiking in rivers and streams in the mountains.
nhmagazine.com

Sweet with Notes of Granite

Steven Grasse’s lemonade stand is probably better than yours. First, it’s in the gorgeous Tamworth Distillery, which sits along winding Cleveland Hill Road in this village tucked between the Lakes and White Mountain Regions. And second, it’s stocked with White Mountain Lemonade – the newest release from Tamworth’s White Mountain line, joining White Mountain Gin and White Mountain Vodka.
Wheeling, WVwvncc.edu

Wheeling Kona Ice Truck

Show your Northern ID to receive a complimentary 12 oz. cup of shaved ice covered with your favorite flavors of your choice. Unwind, relax and enjoy shaved ice with your peers, faculty, and staff to finish out your first week of classes!
zip06.com

Sweet Taste of Summer

Pat McGahan enjoys a snack on the lawn of the Connecticut River Museum with his sons Arlo, 7, and Fergus, 1, while out bike riding on Aug. 15.
Hawaii County, HIWest Hawaii Today

DOH: 1,035 new COVID-19 cases statewide, 184 on Big Island

A record number of new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday across the state and on Hawaii Island. The state Department of Health reported 1,035 cases statewide. Of those, 184 were on the Big Island, the largest number of infections identified in a single day. According to the DOH, the number...
RecipesReporterHerald.com

A favorite food of August — sweet corn

When friends ask about my favorite foods, my answer changes with the season. In August, the answer is corn, and I enjoy it as often as possible in any form. One of summer’s greatest pleasures is grilled corn. As it turns out, there are two ways to grill corn: in and out of the husk.
West Hawaii Today

COVID tally climbs by 158 to 6,449

State health officials reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, 17.6% of the 893 cases reported statewide. With the new cases, the Big Island’s tally reached 6,449 and state 56,009. Hawaii County had a 8% positivity rate, just under the statewide 8.1% positivity rate. According to the...
princess.com

Experience the Sweet Side of Lisbon

We’re all familiar with the famous Portuguese custard tart (pastel de nata) and while it’s still a must-eat in the city, Lisbon offers much more to satisfy a sweet tooth. Lots of local desserts and traditional treats have their origins in Catholic convents and monasteries, where 15th-century Portuguese nuns and monks made all kinds of confectionary. Centuries on, there are more than 200 delicacies available to nibble as you explore the city – and as it’s known as the city of seven hills, you’ll need the fuel! Here are some of the best places to go in Lisbon for a sweet snack, helping you stay energised as you explore.
Hawaii County, HIWest Hawaii Today

Big Island reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

A record number of new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday on the Big Island. The state Department of Health reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Of those, 184 were on the Big Island, the largest number of infections identified in a single day. To date, the state has reported 59,316 cases of which 7,100 have been on the Big Island.
Manitowoc, WI101 WIXX

FIFE’S FURBALLS! MEET KONA!

Available for adoption at Lakeshore Humane Society in Manitowoc! Also on facebook here!. Kona is about two-years old and available for adoption through Lakeshore Humane Society in Manitowoc! Kona came in as a stray. Unfortunately, even though her family knew she was there, they chose not to come and get her. Our heart breaks for her due to being abandoned, but it makes us cheer for her more in finding the perfect family and the perfect home! Kona is now looking for her forever family! Kona is on heart medication. This had made some people hold back from adopting. We can tell you her medication DOES NOT cost much at all. Also, that she will live a normal, happy, healthy, and long life if she stays on those inexpensive meds! She loves to go on walks, play, and cuddle! Great with kids, dogs, and even cats! Are you the right home? Do you know someone who might be the right home for Kona? Let’s get her adopted!!!
West Hawaii Today

The Legend of Makoa virtual 5K, 10K, 8-mile and 10-mile runs

In the final virtual event highlighting a theme based on Legends of Hawaii, race organizers from Aloha Sports Kona presents The Legend of Makoa Virtual 5K, 10K, 8-mile and 10-mile runs. According to the virtual event flyer, Kukini were among an elite group of men who ran great distances to...
West Hawaii Today

Native Hawaiian leaders urge vaccinations: ‘We don’t have lives to spare’

The record surge of COVID-19 has taken a particularly large toll on the Native Hawaiian community. Native Hawaiians constitute only 21% of Hawaii’s population, but represent almost 32% of all COVID-19 cases statewide. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs said earlier this month its “best estimates indicate that the vaccination rate...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wondermom

Mouth-Watering Pina Colada Poke Cake

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Get your lei ready as you turn your favorite tropical cocktail into an irresistible tropical dessert. This homemade pina colada poke cake is going to have your taste buds shocked and ready for more. This...
West Hawaii Today

Char: COVID surge not at its peak

Hawaii’s COVID-19 case numbers have not yet reached their peak, Hawaii Department of Health director Libby Char said Wednesday. Despite 625 new COVID cases being reported statewide Wednesday, with 100 on the Big Island, Char said during a livestreamed interview that case numbers are continuing to rise while hospitals’ resources are being strained to the breaking point.
simplygluten-free.com

Cider Poached Pears with Ice Cream

This Cider Poached Pears with Ice Cream recipe is a fresh and delicious way to enjoy a delicious seasonal fruit. 4 scoops vanilla ice cream (regular or dairy-free) * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Disclaimer: All nutrition facts on Simply Gluten Free are meant only...
West Hawaii Today

Hawaii on track to meet zero emissions deadline in effort to fight climate change

Despite a grave warning from the United Nations about the impending danger of climate change, state officials believe Hawaii is making good progress toward protecting the environment. Earlier this month, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its Sixth Assessment Report about how climate change is affecting the global...

Comments / 0

Community Policy