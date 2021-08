The National Zoo’s baby panda will celebrate his first birthday on Saturday, August 21, but it is Xiao Qi Ji who is the gift to all of us. Throughout this otherwise cursed year, the giant panda cub has elicited many an “awww” and much laughter, keeping us entertained with his antics on the Giant Panda Cam. In honor of his birthday, here’s a look back at five adorable baby panda moments.