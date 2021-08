Say what you like about the cast of Love Island 2021, but my god, they are not giving each other an easy ride. Usually, with less than a week to go, the couples are settled and determined not to rock the boat, with any drama feeling like it’s being eked out to fill valuable minutes of screentime. It may not be, y’know, interesting, but an entire episode wasted on Priya and Brett talking about brie only for them to be dumped anyway is the sort of mundanity we’ve come to expect. But this series is different. Never have a group of islanders seemed more determined not to win £50,000 and burn all their bridges before they go. They say it shows they’re real, but when the fights feel so inconsequential, it’s hard not to roll your eyes.