US Dollar Surge Ends on an Uncertain Footing: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD

Fed Chair Powell takes centre stage today as market participants look for additional clues as to when an announcement over the tapering of QE will take place. In light of Fed’s Kaplan (hawkish) comments made last week that the spread of the Delta variant could adjust his views on policy and with the Jackson Hole Symposium becoming a virtual summit this has stoked expectations that Powell may provide a more cautious statement. However, what is interesting to note is that the Fed commentary ahead of Powell’s speech has come from the more hawkish members, alongside this, Kaplan’s most recent comments suggest that his view on the spread of the Delta have not adjusted his views. In turn, the risk may be more geared towards a more hawkish than expected outcome.