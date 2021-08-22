US Dollar Surge Ends on an Uncertain Footing: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
USD/CAD – Slightly Bullish. The US Dollar’s aggressive push last week ended on an uncertain footing against the Canadian Dollar last week. While USD/CAD touched new 2021 highs at one point, prices came quickly back down on Friday. That left behind a bearish ‘Shooting Star’ candlestick pattern. While this is not necessarily a guarantee that a turn lower could be on the horizon, it does offer an ominous warning sign working in conjunction with negative RSI divergence. Confirmation is key, and a subsequent downside close risks opening the door to losses.www.dailyfx.com
