Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is continuing his feud with President Joe Biden (D) over border concerns. This week, the rumored 2024 presidential candidate directed a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, urging the administration to “cease any further resettlement in Florida of the large number of illegal aliens apprehended at the southwest border.” In a press release from the office of the Governor, it informs that “at the very least, Governor DeSantis urges the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide more transparency concerning the resettlement of illegal aliens in Florida and to consult in advance with state leadership before” any more resettlement occurs.