Middlesex College launches new associate’s program in Health and Fitness

Middlesex College is launching a new Associate of Science degree program – Health and Exercise Science (HES.AS) – just in time for the new academic year this fall. “The health and fitness fields have been expanding rapidly as the population has taken a renewed focus on their health and well-being. Graduates will find abundant well-paying and satisfying careers in the health and fitness industry,” said Professor Timothy Hack, chair, History and Social Sciences Division of Liberal Arts, where the HES.AS program will be located.