Nicholas Goldberg: Imagine a Los Angeles where the buses and subways are free

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County is moving down that path, slowly. The idea's been kicking around for several years, but a pilot program just got underway — for K-12 students only, and only at participating schools and school districts — in recent weeks. Next up: more K-12 schools and then perhaps community college students as well. After that, the program will, proponents hope, be expanded to provide free service to low-income riders.

