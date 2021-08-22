Noie: Time is now for new and improved and focused Notre Dame WR Joe Wilkins Jr.
SOUTH BEND – A fresh burst of Notre Dame football interview air unexpectedly swept through the Irish Athletic Center last week. Ascending the two sets of stairs that lead from the indoor practice field to the second-floor player lounge that doubled this preseason as a post-practice interview area, Irish junior wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr., had shed his Under Armour cleats and his socks for that afternoon meeting with the media.www.ndinsider.com
