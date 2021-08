Good morning, California. It’s Thursday, August 26. Mask and vaccine mandates are causing turmoil within California workplaces. The state’s workplace safety agency on Wednesday encouraged all employers and workers to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status — a move that came less than two months after Cal/OSHA voted to allow most fully vaccinated workers to forgo face coverings. However, Cal/OSHA said last week it likely won’t formally update its workplace pandemic standards until December — potentially to avoid another confusing back-and-forth that saw the agency in June change its mind on mask rules four times in the space of two weeks.