Will Bunch: Philly's Vietnam success story shows why Pa. must lead today in welcoming Afghan refugees

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania was arguably created by its white settlers on the lofty principle of accepting the world's seekers, starting with William Penn's 1682 creation of a political utopia offering religious freedom not only to his fellow, persecuted Quakers but to all. The pay-it-forward spirit of "Penn's Woods" has inspired many moments of Quaker-led refugee resettlement, but by 1975 the broader notion of Penn's Philadelphia as a welcome center had lost its luster.